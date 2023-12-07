Try The 2-Pan Method For Steak That's Juicy And Perfectly-Crusted Every Time

Has this ever happened to you: You get a pan screaming hot and slap in a steak to properly sear, only to remove it and find that a thinner cut, like skirt steak, is irreparably overcooked or a thick cut, like a bone-in ribeye, is practically raw inside? What if we told you, the fix to this burning problem was simply a pan — or really, two pans — away?

When it comes to cooking the perfect steak on the stovetop, the two-pan method stands out as a game-changer. This culinary technique ensures a mouthwatering sear on the outside while preserving the juiciness and tenderness within. The foundation of the two-pan method lies in achieving that coveted sear without sacrificing the steak's internal perfection.

Begin by preheating one pan over high heat until it reaches an extreme temperature. This searing pan is your ticket to locking in the steak's juices and creating a flavorful crust. Carefully place your seasoned steak onto the hot surface, and let it sizzle. The initial sear is quick — just enough to develop a beautiful caramelized exterior. But here's where the magic happens: Transfer the steak to the second pan, heated over a low flame. This gentle heat ensures the steak continues cooking to the desired doneness without risking overcooking or burning, empowering home cooks to achieve restaurant-quality results with ease.