Lime Juice And Cilantro Will Brighten Even The Most Bland Salsa

Salsa is one of the best additions to just about any Mexican food dish, as well as plenty of other uses in which you need some extra spiciness. While freshly made salsa is easily when it's most delicious, we don't always have the time to make it ourselves, which is where store-bought salsa comes into the picture. There are plenty of store-bought salsas that are tasty, but sometimes you end up with one that is just too bland. Luckily, there's a way to brighten up any batch of boring pre-made salsa.

The key is to add fresh ingredients — such as cilantro and lime juice. If you want to upgrade the store-bought salsa, we suggest mixing in fresh minced cilantro and squeezing lime juice directly into the salsa. Then, just give it a good mix and you'll have a fresher version of the pre-made salsa — a version that is at least a little bit closer to the homemade version.