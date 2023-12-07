Melt Sugar For A Sturdier Gingerbread House That Stands All Season

While gingerbread houses are supposed to be a fun holiday activity, we've all experienced the frustrations of gingerbread structures that won't stay up and pieces that don't hold together no matter how much frosting we use. But, you don't have to face these frustrations this holiday season. You can strengthen your gingerbread homes by using melted sugar as the glue to hold your pieces together. Royal icing is typically used as the structural glue for gingerbread houses, but a downside is having to wait for the royal icing to set and then hoping it'll hold in place all season. Melted sugar sets very quickly and keeps everything in place all December long.

To create your melted sugar glue, all you need is white granulated sugar and a stovetop. Add one cup of white sugar to a pan and slowly heat it on low heat. It's important to keep an eye on your sugar to ensure it doesn't burn. Once you see the sugar begin to melt and become a syrupy liquid, your sugar glue is ready. The whole process takes about 10 minutes at most. Once your sugar has melted, you'll want to move quickly to start assembling your gingerbread house so the sugar doesn't cool before you've used it. If the sugar does cool before you're done, simply reheat it until it reaches the same consistency as before. To assemble your gingerbread house, dip the edges into the sugar glue, then hold the pieces together until the sugar hardens.