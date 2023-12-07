Upgrade Fondue With A Splash Of Brandy To Temper The Richness

If you're hosting a party — or simply craving something cheesy – fondue is the way to go. Whether you swear by raclette or Swiss, you can incorporate your favorite forms of cheese, not to mention all kinds of ingredients for dipping. Bread, potatoes, fruits, and vegetables are some standard choices for what to dip in this common appetizer. However, if you're looking to up your fondue game, you may want to think outside the box — and within the bottle.

Adding brandy helps combat some of the richness of fondue, which can quickly become overpowering. After all, cheese fondue is, essentially, a form of melted cheese. And, after a few bites, especially if you add milk or another form of dairy, its bite can be quite intense. That said, alcohol, in the form of brandy, offsets some of this intensity and introduces complementary flavors.

Brandy is easy to incorporate into your next batch of cheese fondue. In fact, you have a few options in choosing the nature of the alcohol — not to mention the exact amount.