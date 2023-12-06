The Common Step Kristen Kish Skips When Poaching Eggs - Exclusive

Of all the methods to cook eggs in the world, few preparations elicit as strong of an opinion as poaching. The library of chef-inspired tips for poaching eggs is not only expansive when it comes to the technique, but it also zooms in on every step of the process — from before the egg even leaves its shell to how a home cook should rest their egg after it's poached (and before it's served).

Recently, Tasting Table sat down for an exclusive interview with Kristen Kish, the new host of Bravo's "Top Chef." Although the conversation primarily focused on holiday cooking and the upcoming 21st season of the show, we also had the opportunity to discuss some cooking techniques with the former winner and classically trained chef. Naturally, we had to ask Kish about her steps for poaching a perfect egg, and surprisingly, she mentioned there's actually a common ingredient that she leaves out of the process.

"I understand a lot of people use vinegar — either presoaking or in the water, which can lend itself to a prettier poached egg," said Kish. "But when it comes down to a great poached egg, you don't need it."