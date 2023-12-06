Andrew Rea's Top Tips For Achieving The Perfect Scotch Egg - Exclusive

You may have perfected a fried or scrambled egg, but what about the Scotch egg? The English dish, which can be eaten as an appetizer or breakfast meal, takes the hard-boiled egg one step further, by wrapping it in sausage meat, coating it in breadcrumbs, and either deep frying or baking it. In an exclusive interview with Andrew Rea, the YouTuber detailed his biggest tip to pull off the perfect Scotch egg every time (one that is 'jammy' not cooked through!).

First off, don't get too frustrated if you don't get the runny yolk you may prefer. "My biggest tip in that recipe is to not be mad if it doesn't turn out jammy," Rea explained. He added that most Scotch eggs actually don't turn out that way, as it'll likely come with repetition. After perfecting the soft-boiled egg and peeling it, Rea uses the deep-fry method that allows "the sausage is cooked and the egg is warmed, but the yolk is not set."