The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Debuts Boba Beverages And World Of Tea Program

Boba tea, the sweet and creamy sip beloved for its chewy tapioca balls, has typically been relegated to specialty shops here in the United States. But starting this month, some fans of the beverage can pick one up at Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. The Los Angeles-based tea and coffee chain is introducing a new boba beverage at select locations across Southern California and Arizona as part of its recently debuted World of Tea pilot program. Per a press release, the new Ceylon milk tea boba drink features the brand's signature Ceylon black tea with an infusion of caramelized brown sugar and a base of brown sugar pearls.

Boba tea, or "bubble tea," was first created in Taiwan in the 1980s and quickly rose in popularity across Asia. It made its way to the U.S. in the '90s, but the beverage has experienced quite the boom in more recent years. According to Fortune Business Insights, the bubble tea market was valued at around $434 million here in the States in 2022, and it's projected to reach a valuation of over $750 million by 2030.

The American thirst for this unique iced tea is on the rise, and the rapidly growing industry shows no signs of slowing down. So it's no wonder more mainstream businesses, like The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, are hoping to capitalize on the trend by creating their own versions of the Taiwanese favorite.