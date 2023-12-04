Cool Big Batches Of Cooked Grains By Spreading Them On Baking Sheets

If you're an organized cook who stashes big batches of cooked rice, quinoa, or bulgar wheat in the fridge to make meal prep easier, we've got a tip to help you speed up the prep work. Cool larger batches of cooked grains rapidly by spreading them out on baking sheets to increase their surface area. While there are other cooling options, some of them can come with safety concerns.

For example, placing hot grains directly into the fridge can raise the temperature of the other foods on the shelves, which is a huge food safety no-no. The best option? Speed up the cooling process by maximizing the surface area of the grains. Although this can be achieved by splitting the grains into several containers, it also results in lots of boxes and bowls that will eventually need washing.

Spreading the grains on a baking sheet in a single layer is easier because the entire batch will fit on one expansive surface. Once cooled (a process that can take as little as five to 10 minutes) you can place them in a container that fits neatly on your refrigerator shelf and wash your lone baking sheet. Then you can dish out as many grains as you need when it's time for dinner.