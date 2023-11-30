13 Ring Cakes To Celebrate The New Year

Ring cakes are some of the most visually appealing types of sweet treats you can make during the holiday season — or any time of year. Unlike other cakes, which are traditionally made in round or square pans, these cakes are made in gravity-defying bundt tins, which have crevasses to capture icing and glaze, and angel food tins, which are more round and flat. The shape encourages the cake to grow in height, which produces a gravity-defying spectacle for your dessert table.

It's not to say that ring cakes don't come with their fair share of challenges. If you fail to properly grease your cake tin or neglect the instructions on how (and when) to remove it properly, you may end up with a cake that looks like it's already had a bite taken out of it. Follow these recipes for a beautifully baked and tasty ring cake, and you'll have the perfect dessert for your table in no time.