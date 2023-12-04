Feel Free To Substitute Whiskey For Bourbon In Cooking

Whiskey is great for sipping on or using to make cocktails — but it can also be great for cooking. You can use whiskey to make sweet and savory recipes, whether as a glaze for meat dishes or an ingredient you've chosen to incorporate into a batter for a complex, flavorful dessert.

If you've already discovered the joys of cooking with whiskey, you may have a collection of recipes that put it to good use. However, what should you do if you plan on making whiskey-infused recipes but discover you've run out of your go-to whiskey? If you have bourbon — a specific type of American whiskey — at home, you can use that as a substitution.

Swapping out whiskey for bourbon in a recipe couldn't be easier. The two can be substituted ounce for ounce, so you don't even need to do any extra converting to use one instead of the other.