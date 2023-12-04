What Really Happens If You Don't Cancel A Restaurant Reservation

We've all been there: Making a dinner reservation at 7 p.m. only for the kids' basketball practice to run overtime, getting stuck at work, or taking a peek at the bank account and suddenly realizing cooking seems like the better option. For a lot of us, it's easy to think, "This is a busy restaurant, they won't even notice if we don't show up." But in reality, restaurants put a lot of time, energy, and livelihood into every little detail that makes things run smoothly.

"We always put our best foot forward for diners, so when they don't show up, it's a slap in the face," Ani Meinhold of Miami-based Viet-Cajun restaurant Phuc Yea tells OpenTable. While diners typically think not showing up won't have an outstanding effect on a busy restaurant, what they fail to realize is that it can have a detrimental ripple effect on the business. For example, if a restaurant is fully booked for the night and 20% of those penciled in don't come, that can result in hundreds of pre-calculated dollars lost for the restaurant.

Moreover, no-shows affect the restaurant's supply chain. If a restaurant is expecting a certain amount of people to come that evening, it's part of their job to ensure that there's enough food to serve everyone. When those numbers don't show up, food is wasted, resulting in the restaurant eventually not ordering as much from farms, who, in the long run, also end up losing profit.