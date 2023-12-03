Always Consider Specific Seating Arrangements For Left-Handed Guests

Apart from facing smeared ink and pencil markings on their left hands after handwriting letters, lefties also have to battle for space around a dinner table. The positioning of a left-handed diner seated next to a right-handed guest can cause some awkward movements during mealtimes, so when hosting dinner parties, considering these details when designing your seating charts is a thoughtful move that will be appreciated by all those in attendance.

In addition to strategically placing more friendly party attendees towards the middle of your seating designs (thank Ina Garten for the tip), look to seat lefties at the corner of tables or at the far end of a dinner place setting. Such an arrangement can minimize potential collisions of elbows and arms as the evening grows long and guests become plied with alcoholic beverages. Leftie guests will appreciate your foresight and be able to enjoy the evening in a more relaxed fashion without having to adjust for space when holding silverware or scooping into dishes passed around the table.