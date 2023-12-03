What Happens If You Use Too Much Flour In Cookie Dough And How To Fix It

There are few things out there more satisfying than indulging in a batch of freshly homemade cookies. But, before we can get to the enjoying part, we need to successfully get through the baking part — and to avoid all of the common mistakes. One of the most common mistakes when making cookie dough is accidentally adding too much flour, which can hamper the consistency. Luckily, there are a few easy ways to fix this.

One way is to add in some extra fat, such as more butter or even an extra egg yolk (which contains fat) — this will make the dough easy to work with again. Another way to fix the problem is to add in a bit of extra liquid, such as milk or water, which will help get the dough back to the consistency it needs to be. Either of these options will work just as well, but make sure to only pick one. In other words, don't add extra butter on top of extra liquid, or you risk further messing up the dough.