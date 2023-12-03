Why Collard Greens Are A Beloved New Year's Day Tradition

The tradition of eating collard greens on New Year's Day is deeply rooted in the cultural tapestry of the American South, particularly among African Americans. This culinary custom carries historical significance, dating back to the time of slavery, and has since become a cherished practice for welcoming the new year with hopes of prosperity and resilience.

Enslaved Africans, who were kidnapped and brought to the American South, carried with them rich traditions that helped sustain them during captivity. In their new environment, they encountered European ingredients — including collard greens — and the European customs of consuming symbolic foods for good luck in the new year. Collard greens, along with other cruciferous leaves like mustard and turnip greens, quickly became integral both to this evolving tradition and African American diets. Through a process of adaptation and innovation, African Americans transformed these European ingredients into dishes that reflected their own cultural identity. Collard greens, once foreign, became a staple in Southern African American culinary tradition, carrying with them layers of symbolism that transcended their humble origins.

The symbolism of collard greens as a harbinger of prosperity can be traced to their visual resemblance to paper money. The large, flat leaves of collard greens bear a passing resemblance to currency notes, creating an association between the vegetable and wealth. Additionally, the hardiness of collard greens reflects the resilience of the African-American community, making them a symbol of hope and endurance in the face of adversity.