Why Eric Ripert Believes Masayochi Takayama Is The Greatest Sushi Chef

Eric Ripert of Le Bernardin has cemented his place in the culinary world, capturing ratings from The New York Times since he was 29 and holding onto three Michelin stars since 2005. Yet even masters like Ripert have preferences when it comes to dining.

Both Eric Ripert and Masayoshi Takayama are listed on Robb Report's 50 most powerful people in American fine dining. Takayama's menu isn't cheap — tasting menus can reach towards a grand for counter seats — but the culinary experience has remained irrefutable. The restaurant is the only sushi establishment to have earned three stars in New York City, and fish is flown in from Japan to create dishes. The 26-person venue houses a sushi bar made from hinoki wood, the same wood used to make Japanese shrines, and Takayama designed the space to include a pond. His attention and care have paid off.

Ripert himself acknowledges Takayama's prowess, explaining to The Infatuation that "Masa is the king." Though Ripert admits the price point can be a preventative factor for many diners, he insists Takayama is the best Japanese chef he has come across. "Even in Japan, I haven't found someone better than Masa. He has this kind of charisma, presence, and vision to create an experience customized for yourself."