Elevate Your Hot Chocolate By Experimenting With Flavored Milks

Whether you're making hot chocolate from scratch or from a pre-made packet, using milk instead of water is a key component if you want a rich cup. Typical choices range from whole, skim, and 2% cow's milk, to nondairy options like oat, soy, and almond. But why stop there? While part of the fun of making hot chocolate is adding in delicious ingredients like Nutella or yummy toppings like marshmallows, you can amp up the taste of your drink just by swapping out a plain milk for a flavored one.

To upgrade your hot chocolate as easily as possible, use flavored milk for a unique taste without the need for any extra ingredients. If you want to experiment more, you can mix and match the milk with the mix-ins or toppings. For example, think strawberry milk with mini chocolate chips and fudge sauce for a chocolate-covered strawberry-inspired drink. Luckily, flavored milks typically come in pretty small containers (it's pretty unusual to find an entire gallon of banana milk), so you have plenty of wiggle room to try out a few different types to find your favorite.