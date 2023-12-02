The Fruit-Flavored Starbucks Frappuccinos You Forgot About

Starbucks, which is known for its incredibly diverse menu that offers everything from its signature coffee to refreshing Starbucks tea drinks and more, once featured a unique treat: Frappuccino juice blends. But if you look for them at Starbucks locations in the United States today, you won't find them. So, what happened? Frappuccino juice blends were rather simple drinks: fruit juices blended with Tazo tea and ice. Depending on your preferences, you could also choose to customize the blend by switching up the juice that went into the cup.

For example, you could opt for black currant juice for a tangy kick or mango juice for a sweet, tropical twist. Starbucks introduced these frozen juice blends in the U.S. in the summer of 2006, starting with a Pomegranate and a Tangerine Frappuccino, marketing them as heat-beating beverages. However, despite an initial surge in popularity, as with any new Starbucks drink, these fruity frappés eventually disappeared from the menu. The reasons behind their removal were never explained, but it's likely that coffee-loving American customers just didn't quite warm up to the drink.

Although a similar-sounding beverage, the Banana Coconut Frappuccino blended coffee, was on the menu at the time, it, too, was eventually phased out. The good news is that the fruity drinks continue to be served in many countries like Thailand and China. There, you can still order the Frappuccino juice blends right off the menu board. In Thailand, for example, you can even order both the Raspberry Black Currant Frappuccino and the Mango Passion Fruit Frappuccino!