A Simple Sweet Sauce Is Enough For Country-Style Pork Ribs

Few things capture the essence of comfort and indulgence like country-style pork ribs. These "ribs," sold both boneless and bone-in, are cut from the shoulder section of the pig, with the name referring more to the shape than the point of origin. When cooked properly, country-style ribs feature tender, succulent meat that falls off the bone, with a rich tapestry of marbled fat enhancing every bite. So, when it comes to saucing them, aim for balance by providing a sweet, tangy, and possibly spicy counterpoint to the porcine goodness.

Slow cooking, whether in a smoker, on the grill, or in the oven, allows the connective tissue and fat in the meat to gently unwind and melt. The result is a deeply savory experience reminiscent of pulled pork and carnitas. Yet, with richness comes the need for equilibrium. There enters the magic of a sweet sauce, a classic pairing for meats fatty or lean, gamy or mild. The addition of sweetness not only counterbalances the umami but also elevates the overall taste profile.

While sauces can indeed be complex and persnickety-to-prepare — looking at you, Hollandaise — there is no need to be overwrought with country-style ribs. A simple sauce that pulls from the pantry and refrigerator works wonders on this cut, either as a dip, a glaze, or both.