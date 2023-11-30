Lasagna Sheets Make The Perfect Substitute When You Don't Have Cannelloni Noodles

If you're in the mood to make cannelloni but don't have any pasta tubes left in the cupboard, we've got the perfect substitute that you'll likely have in your pantry. Did you know you can simply roll your own cannelloni noodles with par-cooked lasagna sheets to mimic the satisfying texture of this hearty Italian classic? It may take more time to make cannelloni this way, but it's worth the effort when you're craving a cylindrical stuffed pasta supper with a gooey cheese topping and a fragrant, herby aroma. What's more, making cannelloni eliminates all that layering that comes with preparing a lasagna, and it's much easier to portion the tubes of noodles into individual servings.

The essential trick to preparing cannelloni with dry lasagna sheets is to part cook them first in boiling water. This lends softness and flexibility to the pasta so it can be rolled up successfully without tearing. You want to gently boil them just enough so they hit that sweet spot; pliable enough to roll but not extremely floppy and overcooked. Bear in mind that the cannelloni noodles will cook for a second time once filled so they don't need to be fully cooked through at this point. As they bake, they'll absorb the surrounding sauce and stuffing to create the perfect al dente texture. Of course, if you have fresh lasagna sheets available instead of the dried variety, you can skip the par-cooking stage and get straight to stuffing and rolling.