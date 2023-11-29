The Binder Clip Hack To Organize Bottles And Cans In Your Fridge

Is your fridge crammed with bottles, and you're tired of them rolling around and taking up precious shelf space? Look no further than the humble binder clip. This unassuming office supply can transform into a handy kitchen tool that will keep your bottles neatly stacked and organized, allowing you to maximize fridge space efficiently. Binder clips are inexpensive, readily available, and can be repurposed for a variety of tasks. While they may not be a traditional kitchen tool, their adaptability makes them a must-have in any culinary arsenal.

To keep your bottles stacked neatly in the fridge, open the binder clip and attach it to one of the wire shelves in your fridge. You can place it vertically with the handles turned back and pointing down. This means the widest part of the triangle will be flush with the wire shelf and the narrower edge pointing up. Make sure the clip is securely attached to the shelf. Now, place your bottles between the binder clip and the side of the fridge. The binder clip will act as a sturdy bookend, preventing the bottles from rolling or shifting. You can stack several bottles behind one clip, depending on the size of the clip and your fridge's shelf space. And with that, your bottles are now neatly stacked and easily accessible.