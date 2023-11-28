Be Careful Not To Bag Chicken With Groceries That Have Sharp Edges

It's safe to say that chicken is a common item on countless grocery lists, but the journey of getting the chicken from the store to your dinner table can come with some hidden food safety risks. According to the CDC, around one million people get sick each year from consuming contaminated poultry. Fortunately, you only need to follow a few simple, safe practices to avoid adding to the statistics. One often-overlooked aspect is the potential danger of packing chicken in the same bag as groceries with sharp edges.

When you toss that plastic-wrapped chicken into your grocery bag, take a moment to see if there are any items with pointy corners in the bag. For example, if the pull tab on a Spam can is sticking out, it'll be a good idea to separate it from your chicken. The idea is to prevent any accidental tears or punctures in the chicken's packaging, which could expose the raw chicken to the outside environment and all its germs.

You also don't want chicken juices leaking out and spoiling other foods in your bag. Those drippings aren't harmless — they're loaded with germs like Campylobacter jejuni, which can make you seriously ill, according to the Applied and Environmental Microbiology journal. To be extra safe, wrap the chicken in a second plastic bag to protect it within your grocery bag. It might seem like a hassle, but it's a small price to pay to avoid the risk of food poisoning!