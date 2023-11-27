Vandalism Forces Temporary Closure Of Starbucks Reserve Roastery

Instead of a hot cup of coffee, visitors at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle's Capitol Hill found broken glass and graffiti over the weekend. The window of the Pike Street coffee chop was smashed in an act of vandalism, reports local Seattle news outlet Kiro 7, and the destruction seems to be politically motivated. The words "Free Gaza" were spray painted on the walls and windows in black paint, and "Free Palestine" was painted on the floors.

The vandalism is tough not only for the local community and regular customers who frequent the shop but also because the flagship Roastery is a tourist destination for coffee lovers, many of whom have already driven out of the way to visit the shop and found it temporarily closed. Customers who were in the Roastery at the time of the attack had to evacuate through the back of the store.

The Seattle Roastery is temporarily closed, and as employees told Kiro 7, they expect the doors to remain shut for another week. The attack could be connected to a larger wave of demonstrations; per the news outlet, the same group of protestors disrupted the downtown annual Seattle tree lighting the day before.