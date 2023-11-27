The Effortless Hack To Prep Mushrooms For Stuffing

Slow, mindless veggie prep is a great way to unwind from a busy day at the office but there are times when you need to get dinner on the table fast with minimal effort. Luckily, we've got a hack to help you quickly prep mushrooms for a scrumptious stuffing that's an absolute breeze. All you need is that unassuming melon baller hiding in the back of your cutlery drawer and a little scooping action.

You can, of course, remove mushroom stems with your hands by simply twisting them off at the base, before scooping out the central gills. However, this can be a messy job and the inside of your mushroom will have a craggy, uneven surface instead of a smooth, roomy reservoir, ready for all your stuffing. Chopping the mushroom stems off with a knife is another option but it's very easy to accidentally slice through the caps, especially if the variety you're using is small. The fiddly job of removing the gills with a knife also results in a messy middle instead of a seamless hollow for your filling, particularly if your mushrooms are unusually shaped.

A melon baller is a fantastic tool for scooping the gills out of mushroom caps because they're designed to gouge out soft fruit without causing damage to their delicate flesh. They also result in a neater finish that looks appetizing to the eye and creates more room for your tasty filling.