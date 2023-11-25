Thin-Cut Bacon Is Key For Perfectly Crisp Wrapped Shrimp

Bacon is undeniably delicious on its own, but it also pairs well with a number of other ingredients, such as shrimp — and the best way to enjoy the two together is to wrap the bacon around the shrimp so that you taste both of the star ingredients together in every bite. Plus, it makes for an easy-to-eat appetizer to serve at a dinner party. For those of you interested in the tasty combination, Tasting Table has a recipe for bacon-wrapped shrimp, which was developed by Kit Hondrum.

It's a simple and straightforward recipe that takes less than 25 minutes total, but be sure not to rush through it because there are a few details that you want to make sure to get just right — one being the cut of bacon that you use. Hondrum explains, "Make sure to use thin-sliced bacon as thick-cut will not get as crispy." With bacon being in the name of the recipe, you definitely don't want to mess that part up.