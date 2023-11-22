Stephen Satterfield And Jessica B. Harris Discuss The Great Migration In High On The Hog - Exclusive Interview

It must be powerful to see the transformation — and speaking of transformations, a lot of this season is about how the Great Migration transformed cuisine. What sort of trends or threads have you noticed, looking at African-American cuisine as it has spread beyond the South to the North and West?

Stephen Satterfield: Well, if we're talking about migration, we're talking about a time when Black folks were moving into urban environments, moving off the land, often by choice, but into a new environment. We do talk a little bit about this in the first episode. Urban environments and the wage-labor system that many of us moved into from emancipation lent itself to a certain kind of eating that, in many ways, isn't even Black or white — it's a reflection of ways of life in that time in history.

As far as new or prevailing food trends, it was a period in maybe the '20s, the '30s, of trial but also indulgence. But to my mind — and I'm not the historian on the call here — it's really about urbanization. [It's] a move from an agrarian people into a working people and an urban people, but also getting to try stuff out in the world, and all that comes along with that.

Harris: The other thing is that you can look at movements. For example, if you look at the patterns of migration in the Great Migration, you get southern Louisiana, that Creole world that goes to Texas and to Oklahoma and ends up in Los Angeles. You can still get great Creole food in L.A. — better Creole food in L.A. than you can get in Mississippi. Mississippi ... If you follow those patterns of migration, Chicago is a barbecue town. Barbecue goes straight out of Mississippi. North Carolina sometimes connects with New York, but New York City is not a barbecue city. It may be becoming one, but it's not. But if you look at all of those patterns of migration, you find interesting trends and the way that food traveled with those great migrations.