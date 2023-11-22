This Is The Type Of Dish Kristen Kish Recommends For Holiday Cooking - Exclusive

Although there are a lot of reasons to love the holiday season, cooking may be the favorite among them. Holiday dishes add a rich sensory experience to seasonal festivities and serve to keep bellies full, fortified, and cozy during colder days and longer nights. But holiday cooking is about more than the feasts served on big days — it also includes the dinner parties and weeknight meals in the days or weeks before the main events. According to "Top Chef" host and classically trained chef Kristen Kish, there's a particular type of dish that we should be going for during this time.

Recently, Tasting Table sat down for an exclusive interview with Kish. When we asked the head of Austin-based Arlo Grey what she prefers cooking around the holidays, Kish was clear about the styles of food she goes for this time of year: "Any braise, any soup, anything brothy, warming, like a savory tea," she said. "If it can remind me of a savory tea, that's the vibe that I like."

If you're looking to pick your own go-to dish for holiday cooking, Kristen Kish even recommends some specific plates to try. "When I have a lot of time, any kind of beef stew or beef bourguignon," she said. "Coq au vin is beautiful, or it can be as simple as a braised chicken thigh."