Andrew Zimmern's Go-To Hot Spots For Dinner And Drinks In Key West

The Florida Keys, a 125-mile string of subtropical islands south of the tip of Florida, are arguably one of the United States' most beloved areas. They're home to sandy white beaches, swaying palm trees, delicious food, and crystalline waters teeming with an abundance of sea life. It's no wonder that the Florida Keys are a hotspot for water lovers and major foodies, of course.

The Keys' tropical diversity is exactly what draws restaurateur, chef, and television personality Andrew Zimmern to return to its many shores again and again. Islamorada, a village of six islands located just 90 minutes south of Miami, in particular, is a favorite location of Zimmern's for fishing. But, it is the island of Key West, the southernmost tip of the United States, that's home to some of the chef's favorite restaurants and bars. In fact, the small bohemian island was once the destination for an episode of Zimmern's television series Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations.

In a recent YouTube video, Zimmern shared his go-to hot spots for dinner and drinks in Key West. They range from upscale, modern establishments with an emphasis on local seafood to more laid-back and historical joints favored by locals. Here are eight of Zimmern's top food and drinks you have to try in Key West.