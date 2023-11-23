What Is A Pizza Screen And How Does It Bake Your Pie?

If your pizza crust is coming out doughy, soft, and spongy no matter what you do, it's time to get familiar with the fabulous features of a pizza screen. This ingenious pizza pan creates the crispiest of pies by boosting air circulation around the base of a pizza as it bakes, courtesy of its metal-mesh design. It's a fantastic piece of kitchen equipment to have on hand if you don't have the space for a heavy pizza stone but are craving a restaurant-style pie with a lightly charred crust and thin base.

A pizza screen is similar in shape and size to a traditional low-lipped circular pizza pan used to make Neopolitan-style pies, which feature puffy, chewy crusts and delicate bases that are ultra-thin but crispy enough to retain their structure when smothered in toppings. The key difference is that the bottom of a pizza screen is made of a metal mesh, comparable to the crisscross hash design found in a sieve.

The fine apertures in a pizza screen act as entryways for the hot air to reach the dough as it meets the blazing heat of the oven, and the metal mesh conducts heat through to the middle with extreme efficiency. It's this rapid blast of heat that comes into direct contact with the pizza dough that causes it to rise at speed and bubble up into those characteristically chewy air pockets found in the very best thin-crust pizzas. It's also what makes it deliciously crispy on the bottom.