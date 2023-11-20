Calphalon Offers 44% Off Temp iQ Espresso Machine To Wake You Up On Black Friday
Calling all espresso enthusiasts, this Black Friday you can snag a Calphalon espresso machine for 44% off. The Temp iQ machine from Calphalon typically has a list price of $499, but for Black Friday, Amazon is selling it for $279.99. This stellar deal is perfect if you've been looking to expand your coffee-making ability or if you're searching for the perfect gift for the coffee lover in your life.
This user-friendly espresso machine includes a stainless steel steam wand, a milk steaming pitcher, a tamper, and a cleaning pin, everything you need for your beginner espresso setup. The machine's thermoblock heating technology provides an even heating for your espresso to draw out the best flavor. With this machine, you can make espressos, macchiatos, lattes, cappuccinos, and more, all with one device. The machine weighs 6.5 kilograms, making it lighter than other espresso machines and easy to transfer, move around, and wrap for gift-giving.
The Temp iQ Espresso Machine garners positive reviews
Having an espresso machine at home allows you to get creative with how you take your morning coffee. You can experiment with iced or hot drinks, and discover new espresso tasting preferences you might have.
Calphalon's machine has an average rating of 4.4 stars out of five, with nearly 4,000 reviews on Amazon. These impressive statistics showcase the quality of the product and put to rest any concerns you may have about purchasing this machine. Reviews on Amazon note the excellent taste of espresso from the machine, ease of use, and small size of the device, with many reviews noting how simple it is to clean the machine. "Everything about this machine is excellent, perfect temp, pump, and sensors to ensure everything is just right," one reviewer stated, adding, "The steamer wand is great and easy to clean and it even looks beautiful to top it all off."
This limited-time 44% offer won't last. Don't miss your opportunity to snag an espresso machine for under $300 this gift-giving season. The Temp iQ Espresso Machine is on sale now and will continue through Black Friday on Amazon.