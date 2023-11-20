Calphalon Offers 44% Off Temp iQ Espresso Machine To Wake You Up On Black Friday

Having an espresso machine at home allows you to get creative with how you take your morning coffee. You can experiment with iced or hot drinks, and discover new espresso tasting preferences you might have.

Calphalon's machine has an average rating of 4.4 stars out of five, with nearly 4,000 reviews on Amazon. These impressive statistics showcase the quality of the product and put to rest any concerns you may have about purchasing this machine. Reviews on Amazon note the excellent taste of espresso from the machine, ease of use, and small size of the device, with many reviews noting how simple it is to clean the machine. "Everything about this machine is excellent, perfect temp, pump, and sensors to ensure everything is just right," one reviewer stated, adding, "The steamer wand is great and easy to clean and it even looks beautiful to top it all off."

This limited-time 44% offer won't last. Don't miss your opportunity to snag an espresso machine for under $300 this gift-giving season. The Temp iQ Espresso Machine is on sale now and will continue through Black Friday on Amazon.