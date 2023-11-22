The Sweet Origin Story Behind Lexington's Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream

Toa Green is the daughter of Thai immigrants who came to Kentucky as students. Her parents, both Master's degree holders, eventually decided to open their own Thai restaurant. Green recalls growing up in the restaurant and helping her parents run the establishment while balancing responsibilities as a student — and swore that she would never work in a restaurant again.

After graduating from college, Green moved in with her sister and fell back into the rhythm of family dinners and home. After landing a marketing position at a nonprofit, she started to think about how she might help people in her own way: through making food and by giving her time. She had organized food-related events and enjoyed the work so much that restaurant work again crossed her mind.

Though her family had sold their Thai restaurant, Green began to plan what it might look like to start a new concept. On her Crank & Boom podcast, she recognized that her early experiences working in her family's business taught her valuable lessons that she later tapped into as an entrepreneur. "It was hard work — it was extremely hard work," she recalled of the early days of starting her new endeavor, Thai Orchid Cafe.