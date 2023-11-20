Why Rosalynn Carter Was Boldly Opposed To A White House Alcohol Ban

When Jimmy Carter was elected president in 1977, he and First Lady Rosalynn Carter were the first Southern Baptist residents of the White House. As evangelical Christians, they followed a faith with conservative beliefs, including an opposition to drinking alcohol. During Carter's time as governor of Georgia, wine was served at official functions, but no hard spirits, and in 1977, the nation wondered if the same policy would hold in Washington D.C. Never one to withhold her advice, Rosalynn Carter opposed a ban on spirits, fearing the policy would reflect badly, and she and Jimmy would be seen as less relatable.

The Carters assumed the White House in the aftermath of Richard Nixon's scandal-ridden era, and they'd campaigned on a return to values. Their small-town informality, policies favoring conservation, and the role faith played conspicuously in their lives could have been a political red flag. Rosalynn Carter exhibited keen political acumen, and some might suggest she possessed a level of savvy that rivaled or perhaps exceeded that of her husband.