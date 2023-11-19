Baking Soda Is A Must-Have For Tender Butter Cake

Whether you're baking for a birthday, a wedding, or just for fun, a light and fluffy butter cake should be on your list. Unlike denser pound cake, butter cake retains a characteristic lightness and tenderness that results from baking soda. This crucial add-in acts as a leavening agent and ultimately bears responsibility for the ultra-soft, ultra-fluffy slices of butter cake.

The reason baking soda works so well is that the buttermilk found in butter cake is an acid that reacts with the baking soda, ultimately resulting in a cake that's moister, and lighter. Whenever baking soda gets combined with buttermilk, it forms carbon dioxide gas, which lends rise to your butter cakes.

Given the scientific nature of baking with baking soda, you'll want to put your cake in the oven shortly after you add in your leavening agent. That way, you'll maintain the cake's rise — and keep it tender long enough to enjoy.