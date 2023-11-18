The Absolute Best Type Of Booze To Mix Into Pastry Dough

You probably know that alcohol is sometimes used in cooking but what you may not be aware of is that booze can also be utilized in baking. Specifically, adding liquor to pastry dough can be quite beneficial in ensuring a high-quality end result, whether you're making a pie or another sweet treat. To find out all of the secrets about how to add liquor to pasty dough and why it makes a difference, we spoke with Sarah Fennel, a baker and the founder of Broma Bakery.

First and foremost, Fennel explained that it doesn't matter what type of liquor you add to your dough, as long as it's 80-proof or above. "The amount you put in is not enough to change the flavor of your dough, so you can use whatever you have on hand," she said. In other words, there will be no taste difference between vodka, which is Fennel's usual go-to for baking, or any other liquor.

However, watch out for flavored boozes, such as liqueurs, as they have added sugar in them. Fennel recommended that "a plain 80-proof spirit like vodka, rum, gin, or whiskey is the way to go."