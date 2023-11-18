Even Non-Bakers Should Visit The Baking Aisle At The Supermarket

You don't bake, you don't have plans to bake, and the thought of trying to take perfectly made loaves of bread and chocolate chip cookies out of the oven fills you with immediate dread. That doesn't mean you should avoid the market aisles that contain all of the baking ingredients. Just as wandering through a bookstore might inspire you with new ideas and inspiration as you browse various book titles, stumbling through the aisles of the supermarket you tend to avoid can also yield sparks of genius as you next step foot into your kitchen to prepare a decent meal.

Tucked into the shelves of the baking aisle, you can find flavors and ingredient additions that can be used in other recipes — and not simply for the baked buttery, sugary recipes of your cookies, cakes, and banana-loaf-filled dreams. From packages of chopped nuts, shelves filled with an assortment of flavored extracts, and canned ingredients ready to be stirred into recipes, tonight's dinner may benefit from a bit of culinary creativity.