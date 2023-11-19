The Pantry Items EJ Lagasse Always Has Stocked - Exclusive

Everyone has the items in their pantry that they simply cannot live without. However, not everyone comes from a dynasty of extraordinary chefs. We got the chance to interview EJ Lagasse, son of Emeril Lagasse, in an exclusive interview. The younger Lagasse is a talented chef who has worked in Michelin-starred restaurants and is now returning to the family's flagship New Orleans, Louisiana, restaurant as the chef patron.

While he may spend most of his life in a commercial kitchen, he still has to eat at home, so we wanted to find out what Lagasse always has on hand. Almost immediately, Lagasse told us, "I've always got Portuguese olive oil. That's number one. If I didn't, my grandmother would be rolling in her grave." With a family history in Portugal, it makes sense that Lagasse would prefer this type of olive oil.

Even though some may think of Italian or Spanish olive oil first, Portugal is one of Europe's top olive oil producers. Portuguese olive oil is getting recognized for its quality and distinct flavors. Much like other foods, such as chocolate or coffee, the origin of the base product can affect the taste, such as how fruity or earthy it is. Within Portugal, there are six designated regions for olive oil, each of which provides a unique taste and quality.