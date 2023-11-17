The Amount Of Sugar You Add To Cookies Will Affect The Final Outcome

In the world of baking, few ingredients hold as much power as sugar. It's not just about sweetness; sugar plays a pivotal role in determining the spread and texture of cookies. As any home baker knows, the amount and type of sugar can make or break your batch. Knowing a bit about the fascinating science of sugar will benefit your cookie outcome, so let's dive in.

When you use sugar in your cookie dough, you're not only adding sweetness but also moisture, due to its hygroscopic properties. This additional moisture results in cookies that spread more during baking, giving you that classic thin and chewy texture. If you're aiming for thin, crisp cookies, a higher sugar content is the way to go.

Conversely, reducing the amount of sugar will yield cookies that are thicker and cake-like in texture. Less sugar means less moisture, resulting in cookies that hold their shape during baking, giving you a denser and more cakey consistency. So, if you prefer your cookies to be soft with a slight chew, consider reducing the sugar in your recipe.