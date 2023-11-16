Why Toast Tastes Better At A Restaurant Than At Home

No matter how adventurous, refined, or elevated your palate might be, there are some things you just can't top in terms of the comfort and satisfaction they provide. Enter, toast. Nothing tops a crispy golden-brown slice. What would a sick day or classic breakfast be without it, and what would we slather avocado on? When it comes to making the best possible toast, it's as simple and as hard to mess up as it gets — even sworn non-cooks can master toast. But still, there's science and technique that separates the toast you're probably making at home from the perfect slices you'd get at a diner or your favorite brunch spot. Luckily, their tricks are possible to replicate at home.

You might think that to really do it right, you would have to bake your own from-scratch loaf or slather on butter made from milk from local cows. While this certainly wouldn't hurt, the real make-or-break factor is the cooking method and the butter you use. Whether you're using homemade, store-bought, or even plant-based butter, don't be shy with it. A generous layer is what's giving the restaurant variety that savory, crunchy-but-moist quality. The way you toast your bread is also a game-changer. Instead of popping your bread in the toaster, try turning on the stove and browning the bread in a pan for restaurant-worthy quality. Both your cooking method and the amount of butter you use help create the perfectly rich, crispy, never-dry slice.