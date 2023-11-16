Butter Is The Key To Elevating The Flavor Of Low-Dairy Dishes

Some folks were raised to think that butter equals bad-for-you, leading to so-called "better butter" substitutes. Fortunately, some butter myths have been dispelled simply by the fact that it's a natural food product made from churning milk. Anybody can do it in minutes by shaking milk in a jar or using a handheld vintage-style butter churn, readily available online, to paddle and churn milk or double cream into fresh, handmade butter for cooking.

That's good news not only for those luscious baked goods, which always taste better with butter, but also for myriad other dishes. It's easy to elevate the flavor of nondairy or low-dairy foods with a little pat or a big pile of melted, softened, room-temperature or chilled butter. Think outside the box to incorporate this dreamy, creamy ingredient into low-dairy soups, sauces, sautés, grilled meats, vegetable dishes, and just about anything for which you typically use oil.

It's a simple switch, but you do need to compensate for things like heat tolerance and recipe conversions. Just be aware that butter has a considerably lower smoke point than most cooking oils, meaning it will burn or turn brown more quickly. Keep the heat on low for stovetop cooking. When substituting butter for oil, it's typically best to melt the butter, let it cool, and then use the equivalent amount of melted butter in a 1:1 ratio. For example, if a dish requires a cup of oil, use a cup of the cooled-down melted butter.