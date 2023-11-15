Make Christmas Breakfast Festive And Fuss-Free With Gingerbread Granola

Unlike some of the richer Christmas desserts, gingerbread granola is incredibly easy to make. Your oven does most of the work for you, and all you really have to do is warm the ingredients on the stove and dump them on a baking sheet. What makes this granola better than the regular version is the focus on spices like ginger, cinnamon, and cloves, liquids like maple syrup and molasses, and the fruit of the season: cranberries. Combined with the aroma of nuts roasting in your oven, even the process of making this snack will fill your house with delicious holiday smells.

If you'd like to customize your gingerbread granola even further, you have a few options. Gingerbread today typically refers to a dessert made with ginger and molasses, so you'll want to have those basic elements in place to nail down the classic flavor, although you can add in any other festive ingredients you like. Swap or add nutmeg into your array of spices, or include a teaspoon of salt to amplify the sweet and salty juxtaposition. Pour in diced candied ginger to enhance the ginger flavor even more, and for extra sweetness and texture, use chopped dried apricots or golden raisins. Although molasses is the classic sweetener here, you can sub it out for honey or maple syrup if you like the flavor better — but as long as the ginger is in there, you're on your way to a festive Christmas breakfast.