Why It Pays To Buy Restaurant Gift Cards At Kroger

Are you one of those people who likes to hand out gift cards for special occasions like birthdays and holidays? If that's the case, and you have lots of foodies in your family and friend group, supermarket chain Kroger is your one-stop shop for tons of restaurant gift cards to choose from.

There's a good chance that Kroger has a location near you (it has 1,239 stores across 16 states) and you probably already have to buy groceries, so why not save your precious time (and gas) by snagging the gift cards here instead of driving to the restaurant? This helps during gift-giving seasons like winter holidays and summer graduations.

To make it even better, Kroger offers fuel points for gift cards purchased at its store and online when you scan your Shopper's Card, which is its free membership that lands you rotating deals and discounts. For every $1 you spend on gift cards in the store and online, you'll receive 1 fuel point, which can be used to pay for gas at the chain's fuel centers. Some gift cards even offer four times the points.