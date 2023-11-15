The Genius Reason You Need Toothpicks To Store Cream Pies

When it comes to desserts, a perfectly baked cream pie with a fluffy meringue topping is hard to beat. But what happens when you want to make it ahead of time or save a slice for later without compromising that exquisite meringue? To keep your meringue-topped pie in top-notch condition, there is a simple yet effective technique you can follow that utilizes toothpicks.

Begin by allowing your pie to cool completely at room temperature. Once it has cooled down, take a handful of toothpicks and gently place them around the pie, approximately halfway between the center and the crust. These toothpicks act as a barrier between the plastic wrap and the meringue.

After securing the toothpicks in place, carefully drape a sheet of plastic wrap over the pie. The toothpicks will ensure that the plastic wrap doesn't come into direct contact with the meringue, preventing any unsightly smudges or deformities. Make sure the plastic wrap is snug but not too tight to maintain the integrity of the meringue.

Once your pie is securely wrapped, seal it in an airtight container or a pie carrier if you have one. This extra layer of protection will shield your pie from any external odors or humidity in the refrigerator.