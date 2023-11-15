The Genius Reason You Need Toothpicks To Store Cream Pies
When it comes to desserts, a perfectly baked cream pie with a fluffy meringue topping is hard to beat. But what happens when you want to make it ahead of time or save a slice for later without compromising that exquisite meringue? To keep your meringue-topped pie in top-notch condition, there is a simple yet effective technique you can follow that utilizes toothpicks.
Begin by allowing your pie to cool completely at room temperature. Once it has cooled down, take a handful of toothpicks and gently place them around the pie, approximately halfway between the center and the crust. These toothpicks act as a barrier between the plastic wrap and the meringue.
After securing the toothpicks in place, carefully drape a sheet of plastic wrap over the pie. The toothpicks will ensure that the plastic wrap doesn't come into direct contact with the meringue, preventing any unsightly smudges or deformities. Make sure the plastic wrap is snug but not too tight to maintain the integrity of the meringue.
Once your pie is securely wrapped, seal it in an airtight container or a pie carrier if you have one. This extra layer of protection will shield your pie from any external odors or humidity in the refrigerator.
Securely chill your pies
The secret to successfully storing a cream pie with meringue on top includes not only preventing the meringue from getting crushed but saving it from drying out too.
Cream pies, with their velvety fillings and cloud-like meringue crowns, are a delicate balance of textures and flavors. However, meringue is incredibly sensitive to moisture and air exposure.
When left uncovered, meringue can absorb moisture from the air, causing it to lose its delightful fluffiness and turn rubbery. Furthermore, exposure to air can lead to undesirable flavor changes in your pie's filling. That's why covering it with a protective layer of plastic wrap — and even an extra layer of protection inside a pie carrier — helps keep your carefully crafted pie perfectly pristine.
While storing your cream pie, remember to place it in the refrigerator rather than the freezer. The low temperatures of the freezer can harm the meringue's texture and cause it to become brittle. However, if you're planning on enjoying your pie within a day or two, the fridge is your best friend.
By following these simple steps, you can savor your cream pie with meringue on top for days, ensuring that every bite remains as delightful as the first. So, next time you're craving a slice of this heavenly treat, rest assured that you can indulge without worrying about sacrificing that beautifully fluffy meringue.