The Easy Butter Hack That Leads To The Flakiest Pastries

Melted, room temperature, cold, cubed, or whipped ... in baking, butter comes in all shapes and forms. For ultra-flaky pastries, however, you'll definitely want your butter cold – and smushed between your fingertips.

To integrate cold butter into all of your favorite pastry doughs, it's ideal to work the butter into the mixture with your hands. This achieves two effects: It makes the cold butter easier to work with and allows you greater control over your butter's consistency. On its own, cold butter can prove challenging to incorporate, as it doesn't mix as easily with dry ingredients as its melted counterpart. However, when you're making a pastry that requires layers, you don't want anything other than that cold, solid fat. Cold butter helps those delicious flaky layers form, giving your pastry shape — rather than just flavor. If you've ever made croissants, you understand just how important those cold butter pieces are, particularly when it's time to roll out your dough and form layers.

So, to help mix that cold butter into your dough and better regulate the shape and size of your butter chunks, simply chop your butter into cubes. Then, use your hands to smush, then add, each chunk to your flour mixture. From there, follow your recipe as you normally would. This trick works well across pastry recipes, though it especially pertains to laminated pastries that need butter's help for those trademark layers.