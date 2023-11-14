The One Restaurant Kristen Kish Says You Must Visit In Milwaukee - Exclusive

It's safe to say that Kristen Kish knows her way around a kitchen. Along with being a previous winner of "Top Chef" (the show she now hosts), Kish was classically trained at Le Cordon Bleu, has written a technique-based cookbook, and is the creative mind behind restaurant Arlo Grey. Phew! Recently, Tasting Table caught up with Kristen Kish for an exclusive interview about holiday cooking and more, and we were eager to know what it takes for a restaurant to impress her. With Season 21 of "Top Chef" recently shot in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, it was the perfect opportunity to find out where the hungry masses should go for a bite in Cream City.

Here's the Milwaukee spot, according to Kish. "There's a restaurant called Three Brothers," she said. "It's a Serbian restaurant, and the chef and the owner and her family's story ... I would highly encourage everyone to know more about her and her family and how they have come to be with this fantastic restaurant. It was a highlight for me." With a tenacious lineage and an authentic menu that's been relatively unchanged for 60 years, Three Brothers Restaurant is certainly a place you want to check out.