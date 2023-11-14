Try A Simple Twist On A Gingerbread House With A Graham Cracker Swap

Gingerbread houses can admittedly become serious undertakings during the hectic holiday season. Thankfully, with the quick swap of graham crackers for gingerbread, you and your family can still participate in crafty culinary activities with significantly less fuss. The pre-made crackers can be used to construct tiny cottages and simple abodes, and your choice of icing or frosting can be the glue that holds the walls of these crispy cinnamon-sugary pieces together.

With less time spent in the kitchen having to make gingerbread from scratch, you can focus your attention on the decorating aspect of your holiday creations and devote your creative juices to perfecting the winter scenes of your dreams. Plus, any contents leftover inside your packages of graham crackers can be used to warm up cold evenings with homemade s'mores, brighten spirits with lemon cheesecake bars, or be smashed up into pieces to make a simple crust worthy of your next pie-making attempt.