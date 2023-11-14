The Cheesy, Open-Faced Gerber Sandwich Is A St. Louis Specialty

Mostly known for its Mississippi River location, the Gateway Arch, and hometown sports, St. Louis also has a few food specialties to brag about. Gooey butter cake in all its variations is the sweet favorite of St. Louisans, toasted ravioli is a favorite to munch on at taverns around town, and the local pizza specialty is flat, crunchy, and covered in gooey provel cheese. That stick-to-the-roof-of-your-mouth cheese is also featured in the famous Gerber sandwich popularized by a local deli in the early 1970s.

Resident historians say that Ruma's Deli put the sandwich on its menu and named it after a customer who came up with the formulation. Provel cheese and thinly sliced ham are served open-faced on toasted garlic bread, hot and melty from the oven. It's nothing revolutionary, certainly, but it's simply delicious. Other sandwich shops picked up the idea, and you'll find the Gerber sandwich on many local menus throughout St. Louis. However, this is not without controversy — Ruma's owner sued for the right to use the name exclusively.