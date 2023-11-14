The Feast That Inspired The Tradition Of Leaving Cookies For Santa

Christmas may be a time of lights, shopping, and gifting modern consumer products, but one simple tradition, leaving cookies for Santa, has origins that can be traced back hundreds of years. In the United States, leaving out cookies and milk has been around for generations, and is usually done by children as a way to help feed Santa and his reindeer for their long journey around the world. It dovetails nicely with the larger tradition of Christmas cookies, which dates back to the Middle Ages in Europe when cookies were an easily stored and shared gift that could be given out during the holidays. The history of leaving gifts for Santa is just as old and actually predates the very idea of "Santa" himself. It started as a tradition for the feast of his namesake, St. Nicholas.

St. Nicholas was a bishop in the 3rd century who became famous for his charity and generosity, specifically towards children. Celebrations of St. Nicholas throughout Europe drew on and merged with older pagan traditions where kids would leave out gifts for traveling gods, like carrots for horses, in exchange for small presents. The Saint's festival waned in popularity during the Protestant Reformation of the 1500s but stayed popular in the Netherlands and some parts of Germany. There, the celebration was moved back from its original date on December 6 and merged with Christmas.