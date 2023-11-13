Review: Parker House Rolls Is The Star Flavor Of The Salt & Straw 2023 Thanksgiving Ice Cream Lineup

Anywhere leading up to a Salt & Straw location, you can smell these scoop shops before you spot the menu. Between the unique flavors and freshly baked waffle cones, there are some simply divine smells through those doors. Salt & Straw is renowned for an eclectic range of flavors — from rich chocolatey classics to simpler, more understated options. Yet, the real allure lies in how this innovative ice cream company transforms beloved yet unexpected flavors into delectable frozen delights.

Each time we stop into a scoop shop, we love sampling all of the new and exciting options, so when the Thanksgiving Series came out, you can bet we were so excited to see some pints arrive right at our door, full of all that festive goodness. Admittedly, some of these flavors initially made us skeptical. The idea of savory elements in ice cream is unconventional, to say the least. However, to our pleasant surprise, each flavor was a delight regardless of its savory nature.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.