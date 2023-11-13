How To Shop Smart At The Grocery Store, According To Jeremy Scheck - Exclusive

Jeremy Scheck is a Tiktok sensation with a mission to bring relatable, delicious, and accessible cooking techniques to his massive following of home chefs. We recently spoke with Scheck in advance of the launch of his new cookbook "ScheckEats — Cooking Smarter" for an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, where he shared his favorite tips for shopping economically at the grocery store.

Scheck's primary guidance is to plan your meals around your go-to kitchen staples — the items you always keep stocked in your pantry for ease of use and readiness. For Scheck, some of those staples include olive oil and soy sauce, ingredients he uses with such frequency that every time he observes that the bottles are running low, he restocks them so that he never runs out. But few meals can be made exclusively with condiments, so Scheck then turns to what he calls his "star ingredient" — the protein or produce that will be the center of the meal.

At the grocery store, Scheck asks himself a few basic questions: "What staples am I out of?" And then, "What looks good? What's on offer? What's in season?" Buying seasonal produce is an excellent way to save money during your shopping trip as well as to buy and consume the freshest and most nutritious ingredients.