Use Tomatoes With Low Water Content When Making No-Cook Sauce

No-cook tomato sauces are the perfect way to highlight the taste of fresh tomatoes. They're quick, simple, and perfect for occasions when you don't want to fire up the stove. In the summer, they're the perfect way to use up an overabundance of garden tomatoes; in the winter, they're a fresh, welcome break from stews and root vegetables. However, no-cook tomato sauces do have downsides. They're often thin and runny. They refuse to adhere to your pasta. They leave an offputting puddle in the bottom of your bowl when you're done.

Normally, you'd fix a runny sauce by simmering it until it starts to cook down, but that would defeat the entire point of a no-cook sauce. It's almost enough to make you give up on uncooked sauces entirely — or even turn to the pantry for a store-bought jar. Luckily, there's an easy fix: It's all in the tomatoes. Some types of tomatoes are more watery than others, so pick ones that have less water strategically for a thicker sauce. That holds true for any tomato sauce, but since fresh, no-cook sauces are particularly prone to runniness, it's particularly important. For the best results, opt for dense, flavorful, plum tomatoes. They're also known as "paste tomatoes" since — you guessed it — they're the classic choice for making tomato paste.