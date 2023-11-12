Pet Food Recalled After 7 Cases Of Salmonella Reported In Humans

Luckily for pet lovers, many illnesses aren't transferable between humans and animals. Feline immunodeficiency virus is a cat thing alone. Dogs can get the flu, but it's caused by a different influenza strain from the one that makes people sick. Alas, the same isn't true of foodborne illnesses, and parasitic microbes can pass from perfectly healthy pets to susceptible humans. When you hear "salmonella," you might think of foods like raw oysters or hollandaise sauce. But, in this most recent case, pet food is the guilty carrier.

Seven patients have become ill with Salmonella Kiambu infections after being exposed to a specific lot of contaminated Victor brand Hi-Pro Plus dry dog food. One of the patients has been hospitalized, and these reported cases may not reflect the actual number of people who have become ill as a result of exposure. The cases are spread across seven states. So far, they're predominantly infants, six of whom are only 1 year of age or younger.

On November 9 the manufacturer Mid America Pet Food issued an official voluntary recall on the Victor brand and all other brands of pet food in its repertoire. The recall affects all dog and cat food with "best by" dates before 10/31/2024. It includes the 5-, 15-, 16-, 30-, 40-, and 50-pound bags of Victor Super Premium Dog Foods, Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Eagle Mountain Pet food, and Member's Mark. A comprehensive list of affected product lot numbers is available via the CDC website.